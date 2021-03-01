Monday, March 1, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

DMX+BIG3+Week+Five+IwnFeZO5z8Hl
Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty)

*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at the age of 15.

During the conversation, N.O.R.E. asks the rap legend, “So, has there ever been a time where the police came to you to give up other people?” DMX goes on to explain, “I’mma say the third time I got arrested. I was 14-years-old–I’d just turned 15 and I got charged with 13 armed robberies.”

Immediately, both hosts question, “13?!,” leaving X to confirm, “13, yeah, yeah.” He continues to recall, “So we go to the police station and when you walk in the police station, [there’s] a map. They have a map of the city in a precinct and I see wild thumbtacks, but there’s none on my projects, and I wondered, ‘How the f**k did they know where we live at?’ … [They were like] ‘Do you want a donut?’ … ‘Do you want to tell us what happened?’” X says he remained hush, but they told his friend was “singing like The Temptations.” He says he began crying with “tears of anger” and began rebelling.

WHAT ELSE IS ON EURWEB? THIS VERY INTERESTING STORY: Latino Immigrants Arrive to U.S. with Negative Views About Black Americans

Previous article‘Whiz Kid’ Caleb Anderson, 12, to Attend Georgia Tech This Fall
Next articleEthiopia Habtermariam Elevated to Chairman & CEO of Motown Records
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO