Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at the age of 15.

During the conversation, N.O.R.E. asks the rap legend, “So, has there ever been a time where the police came to you to give up other people?” DMX goes on to explain, “I’mma say the third time I got arrested. I was 14-years-old–I’d just turned 15 and I got charged with 13 armed robberies.”

Immediately, both hosts question, “13?!,” leaving X to confirm, “13, yeah, yeah.” He continues to recall, “So we go to the police station and when you walk in the police station, [there’s] a map. They have a map of the city in a precinct and I see wild thumbtacks, but there’s none on my projects, and I wondered, ‘How the f**k did they know where we live at?’ … [They were like] ‘Do you want a donut?’ … ‘Do you want to tell us what happened?’” X says he remained hush, but they told his friend was “singing like The Temptations.” He says he began crying with “tears of anger” and began rebelling.

