Monday, March 1, 2021
Commercial Showing Lactating Breasts Aired During Golden Globes [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*For the first time in television history, a commercial showing actual lactating breasts aired during the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

“Alright girls, you’ve got this: Latch, and latch better, and oh God, unlatch, unlatch,” a female voice narrates in the one-minute commercial as two new moms breast-feed their babies, per New York Post.

“We’re lifting the veil on the challenges new moms (and their breasts) face as they DIY their way through lactation woes — from massaging out clogged ducts with an electric toothbrush to slowing the flow with cabbage leaves,” reads the video’s caption on YouTube. “It’s time to care for your breasts, not just your baby.” 

READ MORE: Nominations for 2021 Golden Globes Announced – Spike Lee Left Out

Frida Mom | Stream of Lactation

Parenthood brand Frida Mom is behind the ad, which is part of its #sprayitforward campaign and coincides with a new line of products for postpartum breast care.

Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn told Insider that breastfeeding “never gets any airtime because the end supposedly justifies the means,” she said. “The two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Moms around the country are praising the video on YouTube.

“I just cried. This is so real. I’m watching this while feeding my baby girl. It has been such a hard but very worth while, journey,” one commenter wrote.

“I could relate all too well! Such an amazing commercial! Thank you for shedding light to BF’ing struggles and showing us we are not alone,” added another.

Frida Mom | Stream of Lactation

“We were really surprised to hear that feminine hygiene was put in the same category as guns, ammunition, sexually suggestive nudity, religion and politics,” Hirschhorn told Today Parents at the time, referring to the academy’s commercial guidelines. “I was surprised, in this day and age, to see that whomever at whatever organizational level at the academy and at ABC put in writing that they would analogize feminine hygiene to some of those other, more offensive categories of advertising.”

Scroll up and watch the commercial via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

