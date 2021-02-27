Saturday, February 27, 2021
Home Arts
Arts

29th Annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival Evolution!

By [email protected]
0

Paff Evolution!
Pan African Film and Arts Festival, Courtesy Photo

*Los Angeles – The show must go on is a popular saying in the entertainment industry. This is good news for film and art patrons in the Greater Los Angeles area and Globally.

For nearly three decades, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival welcomed thousands of visitors to browse their wonderful showcase of artistic aesthetic that is rooted in Africa and its diaspora.

Locals as well as a contingent of international tourist strolled and perused over 100 international and emerging fine artists and quality crafts peoples from all over the world taking part in The PAFF ArtFest.

The featured artists presented their creative works using oil on canvas, watercolor and pastels, acrylic paper, glass, ceramics, metal, cloth, plastic, wax, wire, leather, and stone.

The ArtFest is an experience in and of itself that guarantees something for every taste and every budget, whether it is fashions, jewelry, home décor, fashion accessories and so much more!

I am pleased to share with you that the 2021 ArtFest has found a new home in Leimert Park Village, the heart of the African American community.

The new location is inside Aziz Gallery, owned and operated by internationally acclaimed artist Aziz Diagne. The gallery is located at 3343 West 43rd Street, Los Angeles, CA., 90008 (323)815-1843. The location is between the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center and Regency West. The ArtFest went on display February 1st and be available for viewing until March 14, 2021, 11:00am-7:00pm.

Aziz Gallery
Aziz Gallery, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Visitors to the ArtFest can expect to view a great selection of high-quality crafts on display, in a nice, intimate environment. There is limited occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I was greeted by Khalifa Bey, Assistant Manager of Aziz Gallery. Ms. Bey pointed out the various artists and designers who were featured at Aziz Gallery.

An incredible display of Art, Fashion and Jewelry can be seen throughout the gallery. Aziz Diagne featured paintings, African attire, T-shirts. Jeffrey Stephenson also has an amazing display of artwork at the gallery and Smiles from Africa-African Artifacts.

Aziz Diagne
Aziz Diagne, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Aziz Gallery Display
Aziz Gallery Display, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Smiles From Africa
Smiles By Africa, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Baltimore Bag Company included men’s and women’s sandals, purses. The booth Afro Centric, by Brenda Snowden, consist of masks, headwraps, calendars, journals, and stylist bonnets.

Diane Harris Banks is the owner of Designs by DHB, One of a Kind Jewelry Creations reasonably priced for both men and women. As you spent more time at home during the pandemic, you have probably come across some memorable family photos. Designs by Ardena, Photo Restoration Art can restore damage photos and create acrylic, Collage art, Photographic Fine Art, and Graphic Designs.

Diane Harris Banks
Diane Harris Banks, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Diane Harris Banks-display
Diane Harris Banks, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Yendi Collections featured a wonderful display of functional and sculpture art. The Body Butter Lady featured several products- oils, soaps, Shea butter, Body scrubs, and shampoo to name a few.

Wilbourn Sisters Designs- Designs to Soothe the Soul for all occasions, fabulous fashions when you are ready step out in style. The booth consists of jewelry, matching headwraps and masks, dresses, purses etc.

Wilbourn Sisters Designs
Wilbourn Sisters Designs, Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

A friendly reminder, the 29th Annual Pan African Film Festival Evolution! will screen movies virtually. The film festival is scheduled from February 28-March 14, 2021.

Paff Logo
Pan African Film and Arts Festival, Courtesy Photo

The 29th Annual Pan African Film Festival Evolution! got underway, Sunday, February 28th, with the Opening Night Gala screening of ‘The Water Man’ directed by David Oyelowo. ‘The Water Man’ is a fantasy adventure film about a young boy named Gunner who sets out to save his ill mother by searching for a mystic figure who knows the secret to immortality. The screenings were followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker and actors. The film’s stellar ensemble cast includes David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.

Tickets and more information (film guide and schedule) are available at www.paff.org or by calling (310)337-4737.

I am sure that you have a variety of options when it comes to lunch or dinner. You can enhance and enjoy your movie going experience in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout from the many wonderful restaurants in your neighborhood. You cannot go wrong with the pairing of a good movie(s), with a serving of mouthwatering foods. These restaurants served up delicious cuisines from the African diaspora.

This is a few suggestions that are located within walking distance from Aziz Gallery. Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine serves up Caribbean dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, curry shrimp, and Jamaican patties. 4305 Degnan Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90008 (323)295-7275

Azla is a popular Ethiopian eatery in Leimert Park Village. 4309 Leimert Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90009 (323)596-3028

Hot and Cool Café proudly serves innovative and healthy vegan food, such as chicken curry bowl, vegan mac and cheese. Their coffee blends come from Ethiopia. 4331 Degnan Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90008 (323)903-6449

Harun Coffee serves great coffee and a variety of healthy food. 4336 Degnan Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90008 (323)815-9944

Previous articleModel Slick Woods Deals With Latest Adversity (Stage 3 Melanoma)
[email protected]
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO