Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison.

According to @tmz_tv, they spoke with Tyrone and he revealed that he was released from prison in Kentucky last week, and since then, he and Sheree have been spending quality time together in Philadelphia. Sheree is reportedly also helping him get readjusted to life outside of prison.

It was already mentioned in the past that Sheree and Tyrone dated for nearly 10 years in the past. However, the communication between the two of them ended once Tyrone realized that he was going to get indicted for a wire fraud case. They rekindled things in 2016 while he was still in jail, and Sheree even went to visit him. However, the communication between the two ended once again once he lost an appeal in 2018.

Fast-Forward, and now he was able to get an early release due to COVID-19.

