Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

By Fisher Jack
0

Sheree Whitfield - Tyrone Gilliams / Getty
Sheree Whitfield – Tyrone Gilliams (Getty)

*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison.

According to @tmz_tv, they spoke with Tyrone and he revealed that he was released from prison in Kentucky last week, and since then, he and Sheree have been spending quality time together in Philadelphia. Sheree is reportedly also helping him get readjusted to life outside of prison.

It was already mentioned in the past that Sheree and Tyrone dated for nearly 10 years in the past. However, the communication between the two of them ended once Tyrone realized that he was going to get indicted for a wire fraud case. They rekindled things in 2016 while he was still in jail, and Sheree even went to visit him. However, the communication between the two ended once again once he lost an appeal in 2018.

Fast-Forward, and now he was able to get an early release due to COVID-19.

MORE NEWS FROM EURWEB: A Conversation with Kirk Franklin About His New ‘Good Works’ Podcast [EUR Exclusive]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleEddie Murphy Rejected Michael B. Jordan for ‘Coming 2 America’ Role
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO