Prince Harry’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’: He Swears, Raps, FaceTimes Meghan, Says UK Media Was Destroying His ‘Mental Health’ (Watch)

*Prince Harry’s Carpool Karaoke ride that paps spotted on Feb. 5 finally aired Thursday night.

The Duke of Sussex joined fellow Brit-tured-Californian, James Corden, for an open-air double decker tour bus ride around Hollywood for the “Late Late Show” segment. The 36-year-old got candid about a number of topics as they sipped tea, in English tradition.

They even stopped at the home used in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” where Corden asked Harry if he remembered the theme song. He did and busted out a snippet. After the prince had dipped in to use the bathroom, Corden urged Harry to make an offer on the place. He FaceTimed wife Meghan Markle, who calls Harry ‘Haz’ in the call, and Corden asked her if she wants to move again, adding: “You’d be the fresh Princess of Bel Air.”

She says, “That’s wonderful, I think we’ve done enough moving.”

Harry also talked about life with 21-month-old son Archie, whose favorite breakfast is waffles (made on a waffle machine that Queen Elizabeth sent the couple). “He is hysterical,” Harry says. “He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three or four words together.” His first word? “Crocodile,” Harry reveals.

According to People, the pair and Corden’s camera crew had a police escort and Harry’s personal security team present behind the scenes.

Watch the segment below: