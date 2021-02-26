Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Events

NASA Officially Names D.C. Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

maryjacksonNASA
Mary Jackson (Credit: NASA)

*At 1 p.m. EST Friday (Feb. 26), the NASA Headquarters building in Washington will officially be named after “Hidden Figure” Mary W. Jackson, the agency’s first African American female engineer.

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk will lead the ceremony set to air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website, and will livestream on the agency’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as the NASA app.

Members of Jackson’s family and other guests will join Jurczyk for the ceremony, including:

Clayton Turner, NASA Langley center director
Christine Darden, retired NASA engineer and “Hidden Figure,” as profiled in Shetterly’s book
Artist Tenbeete Solomon, also known as Trap Bob
Wanda Jackson, granddaughter of Mary W. Jackson

In addition to unveiling a building sign with Jackson’s name, the event will feature video tributes with reflections on Jackson’s career and legacy from a variety of individuals, including William R. Harvey, the president of Hampton University, Jackson’s alma mater, as well as family and friends, current and former NASA employees and astronauts, celebrities, elected officials and others. The event also will feature a video of poet Nikki Giovanni reading an excerpt from her poem “Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea,” which is about space and civil rights.

With the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on-site attendance will be limited to participants and invited guests, with no accreditation for in-person media. Members of the media are encouraged to attend the event remotely and take advantage of the resources available virtually.

Mary Jackson
Mary Winston Jackson (1921–2005) successfully overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become a professional aerospace engineer and leader in ensuring equal opportunities for future generations. Credit: NASA

Mary Winston Jackson (1921–2005) successfully overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become a professional aerospace engineer and leader in ensuring equal opportunities for future generations.

Jackson began her NASA career in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The mathematician and aerospace engineer went on to lead programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers. In 2019, she posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal.

The work of Jackson and others in the West Area Computing Unit caught widespread national attention in the 2016 Margot Lee Shetterly book “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.” The book was made into a popular movie that same year, with award-winning actress/singer Janelle Monáe portraying Jackson.

Watch a video about the naming ceremony below:

Previous articleYassin Hall Shares How to Pay off College Tuition Tips
Next articleActing Capitol Police Chief Reveals New Threat to ‘Blow Up the Capitol’ at Biden’s State of the Union (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
News

Killer Cops Get Away Clean … Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO