Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over ‘Iron Mike’ Limited Series, Calls for Boycott

By Ny MaGee
*Mike Tyson is calling for a boycott of Hulu after the streamer announced its upcoming limited series on the famed boxer titled “Iron Mike.”

In a press release Thursday, Hulu said the series will explore “the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of Tyson, who was not involved in the project. He took to social media to call out Hulu for not consulting with him or offering compensation to tell his story. 

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote on IG. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.”

Iron Mike hails from Oscar-winning writer Steven Rogers and actress Margot Robbie serves as an executive producer along with “Mixed-ish’s” Karin Gist as showrunner and executive producer as well as Craig Gillespie as executive producer, per Deadline.

Most recently, Tyson had an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November. We previously reported, the heavyweight fight went the full 8 rounds at Staples Center in Los Angeles and was unofficially ruled a draw.

Afterward, Tyson, who came out of retirement for the event, said he would “absolutely” do another exhibition. He also admitted that smoking marijuana has never affected his abilities in the ring. 

“Listen, I can’t stop smoking,” he told reporters after the fight. “I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking.”

Tyson added,  “It’s just who I am,’’ he said. “It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end.”

After the bout, Jones admitted that Tyson’s body shots “took a toll” on him.

“I like him, but the dude is so strong man,” Jones said afterward. “I understand why they say some things are ‘bucket list’ because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it don’t matter. Everything hurts. So, for me I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw. It means we just might have to do it again, but I don’t know.”

The WBC created a “Frontline Battle belt,” which was awarded to both fighters.

Tyson last fought in 2005.

Ny MaGee
