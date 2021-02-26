‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Is Sarah Sleeping w/ Michael Again? [WATCH]



*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Sarah admitting that she’s still sleeping with her ex Michael despite them always being on the outs and sparring over their kids.

In our exclusive clip above, Sarah’s bestie warns that things could get complicated as Sarah struggles to manage everything going on in her life — and with Michael coming in and out of Sarah’s home when he pleases, he might be “up to no good.” But does Sarah agree? Watch the moment via the clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Shavel demands a wedding in 30 days but Quaylon has doubts when their families object. Kristianna’s troubling suspicion about her husband and sister is sparked by her mom’s shocking claim. John battles a risky temptation when he’s burned by Lacey.

This season on “Life Ater Lockup” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison? ​

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?