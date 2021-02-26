Friday, February 26, 2021
Kyle Massey and ‘Millennials’ Cast Explore Black Brotherhood in New ALLBLK Series [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
*AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service ALLBLK is serving up a fresh new comedy series that starring Kyle Massey, Keraun ‘King Keraun’ Harris, Philip Bolden and Aaron Grady as 20-something roommates chasing their dreams in Los Angeles.

The six-episode original sitcom is centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall, as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in the city of angels.Their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys. 

We caught up with the cast at AMC’s TCA panel earlier this month to dish about the central theme of brotherhood and exploring the bond between Black men. Series EP Bentley Kyle Evans described the series as “the flip” to “Living Single,” which centered on the lives of six Black women who shared personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone.

READ MORE: Barry Jenkins' Limited Series 'The Underground Railroad' Set for May 14 Premiere on Amazon Prime Video / WATCH

“Millennials” Starring Kyle Massey

“The black experience from a male’s perspective hasn’t really been seen in a fellowship kind of scenario,” Bentley told us during TCA. “You’ve seen it as individuals and in family situations, but I think it was like we wanted to give a message of what that black experience was like, like that dorm room experience and with this ensemble piece, I think we’re able to capture that in a very unique way.”

Bolden added, “We see a lot of the negative on the evening news and everything like that so for us to be able to see the real stories of black people from different walks of life in varying stages of success and just being together and being positive and uplifting, I’m really excited for people to see that.”

Evan continued, “It’s interesting because we all have a beginning. We all start somewhere and no matter what we end up doing with our lives, there was a nucleus that got us to where we needed to go.  And that’s what we’re trying to show with this show,” the explained.”It’s the innocence of individuals that are out on their own for the very first time and they’re coming together on one stage to share their immaturity and also show what their evolution is going to be through the series.  And hopefully, they’ll be seasons and seasons in which we can play that.”

Earlier this week, EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee continued the conversation with the cast about what fans can expect to see this season on “Millenials.” Check it out via the clip above.  

“Millennials” premiered Feb. 25 on the ALLBLK streaming platform.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

