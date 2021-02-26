Friday, February 26, 2021
Judge Denies Tory Lanez’s Request to Publicly Speak His Truth About Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

By Ny MaGee
Tory Lanez - Meagan Thee Stallion
*A judge has denied Tory Lanez’s request for permission to speak publicly about the Megan Thee Stallion assault case. 

Lanez desperately wants to speak out his truth about what went down July 12 when he allegedly fired several shots at Megan’s feet and wounded her during an argument in Hollywood Hills. He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light. 

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury and has been barred from having any contact with Megan. 

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. 

Megan-Thee-Stallion-Tory-Lanez-Getty

Lanez wants to modify the terms of the protective order, which forbids him from talking about the case. Megan has taken to social media numerous times to make claims about Tory, and he wants to use his platform to respond to her allegations. 

In one of her tweets, Megan makes it clear that the Canadian artist shot her and he is going to jail. Tory’s team claims they have submitted evidence that proves otherwise, such as gunshot residue implicating others, per the report. Due to the protective order, he is unable to respond to Megan’s “inflammatory statements,” and Lanez sought a judge’s approval to “respond meaningfully.”

According to reports, a judge denied his request during a hearing on the case on Thursday. 

Previously, a false story was widely circulated claiming that Lanez’s charges had been dropped.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

LEAVE A REPLY

