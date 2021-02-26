Friday, February 26, 2021
Here’s Some Golden Globe Nominated Amazon Prime Movies and Series to Watch Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday

By Fisher Jack
Amazon Prime Video - logo*If you didn’t know, Amazon Prime Video is offering a collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies and series – all available to Prime members at no additional cost – the full list is HERE.

That’s in addition to their 2021 Golden Globes Nominated Amazon Originals – they’re sharing that list below in case  you want to watch (or re-watch) those titles ahead of the big show on Sunday at 8pm Eastern on NBC!

2021 Golden Globes Nominated Amazon Originals:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

  • Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Maria Bakalova

One Night in Miami… (2021)

  • Best Director, Motion Picture – Regina King
  • Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture – Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Best Original Song, Motion Picture – “Speak Now”, Leslie Odom Jr.

Small Axe: Limited Series

  • Best Supporting Actor, Television – John Boyega

Hunters

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Al Pacino

Sound of Metal (2020)

  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Riz Ahmed
Fisher Jack

