Here’s Some Golden Globe Nominated Amazon Prime Movies and Series to Watch Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday

Amazon Prime Video is offering a collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning movies and series – all available to Prime members at no additional cost.

That’s in addition to their 2021 Golden Globes Nominated Amazon Originals – they’re sharing that list below in case you want to watch (or re-watch) those titles ahead of the big show on Sunday at 8pm Eastern on NBC!

2021 Golden Globes Nominated Amazon Originals:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Maria Bakalova

One Night in Miami… (2021)

Best Director, Motion Picture – Regina King

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture – Leslie Odom Jr.

Best Original Song, Motion Picture – “Speak Now”, Leslie Odom Jr.

Small Axe: Limited Series

Best Supporting Actor, Television – John Boyega

Hunters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Al Pacino

Sound of Metal (2020)