Friday, February 26, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Former USA Gymnastics Coach Commits Suicide Following Sexual Abuse Charges [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert reportedly committed suicide hours after he was charged with two dozen crimes related to sexual abuse and human trafficking. 

Geddert, 63, had ties to disgraced sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently serving a life sentence for conviction of child pornography and sexual misconduct charges. Nassar, a former heralded sports physician for the USAG national team and Michigan State University, sexually abused over 150 women and girls across two decades. 

Gedderts’ charges stem from alleged crimes he committed as a gymnastics coach between 2008 and 2018. He was the fourth person to be charged in connection with the Nassar scandal. He faced 20 counts of human trafficking and forced labor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, racketeering and lying to a police officer in connection to Nassar’s case, Detroit News reports. 

READ MORE: Markey, Booker, Jackson Lee & Others Re-introduce Legislation to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,”  Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

The charges against Geddert came three years after Nassar was sentenced for sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls and for possessing 37,000 images of child pornography. Geddert owned Twistars USA, an elite gymnastics facility near Lansing where multiple victims of Nassar trained. 

Gedderts alleged lies to police include: 

  • Nassar’s role at as a team physician at Twistars
  • Saying he had never heard any complaints about Nassar’s treatment
  • Denying he was aware of any athletes receiving intravaginal treatments at Twistars
  • Saying males were not allowed in the female locker room

Investigators began looking into Geddert after Nassar was incarcerated in February 2018. The two sexual assault charges against him stem from an incident in 2012.

“These allegations focus around multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant against multiple young women,” Nessel said in an earlier statement. “I am grateful for these survivors coming forward to cooperate with our investigation and for bravely sharing their stories.”

Geddert was expected to turn himself into police this week, but his body was found by Michigan State Police troopers near a rest area off eastbound Interstate 96 in Clinton County on Thursday.

Previous articleTracy Morgan Talks Filming the ‘Coming to America’ Sequel | EUR Exclusive/WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
News

Killer Cops Get Away Clean … Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO