Friday, February 26, 2021
Acting Capitol Police Chief Reveals New Threat to ‘Blow Up the Capitol’ at Biden’s State of the Union (Watch)

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman appears before the House Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch via WebEx on Feb. 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C., to testify on the Capitol insurrection events of Jan. 6, 2021.

*As feds continue to round up suspects in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, authorities have knowledge of a new bombing plot targeting the nation’s seat of democracy.

The revelation came during testimony from acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman on Thursday. She said that the same insurrectionists responsible for the January 6 attack now want to “kill as many members as possible” during President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address to a joint session of the Senate and House.

While a date for that speech has yet to be announced, Pittman said the plot is why a razor wire perimeter, heavily armed security officers and other fortifying enhancements around the Capitol building have not been removed even though the attempted MAGA coup occurred more than seven weeks ago.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified,” acting chief Pittman told House committee members during Thursday’s hearing on security failures during the insurrection. “So, based on that information we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward.”

Watch the committee hearing below. Acting Chief Pittman’s opening statement begins at the 17:12 mark. Her remarks about the State of the Union plot begins at 1:32:50.

