Viola Davis and Daughter Genesis Model Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Collection

Beyonce tapped Academy Award winner Viola Davis to rock her new clothing line alongside her daughter.

Davis shared several photos on Instagram Tuesday modeling the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection “Icy Park,” which launched on Friday.

In the photos, Davis poses with her 10-year-old daughter Genesis in matching items from the collection. “Thank you @Beyonce!! Genesis and I love @WeAreIvyPark’s new #IcyPark collection!!! 😍🔥 #AvailableNow #IVYPARK #Adidas,” Davis captioned the post — see below.

Davis previously opened up to PEOPLE about parenting her daughter, whom she adopted with her husband, actor Julius Tennon.

“I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That’s all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change,” she said at the time.

Per USA Today, titled “Icy Park,” the line is the third collab between Adidas and Beyonce’s fashion label, Ivy Park. The new collection includes activewear, bodysuits, matching legging and top sets and baggy tracksuits — and there’s something for sizes ranging women’s XS to 4XL.

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, is also featured in the campaign. Tina Knowles Lawson shared a clip of her granddaughter posing in two different ensembles. She captioned the clip: “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue!!!!!”

Tina also revealed Blue Ivy spontaneously joined in the shoot.

“She inserted herself into this shoot,” Tina added in the caption. “No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️”

You can shop the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection at Adidas.com.