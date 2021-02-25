Tyler Perry Announces Strip Club Drama Series at BET+

*Tyler Perry has announced a new drama series coming to BET+.

Tyler Perry Studios is working on “All the Queen’s Men,” which follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta. No premiere date or casting has been announced yet.

“I began my career in this direct-to-consumer business, so I know it well,” Perry said. “I know how much my audience value and seek our great content, anchored in our culture and experiences. BET+ is home to an extraordinary array of content including my movies, series, dramas, sitcoms and stage plays. I can’t wait to create even more great content for the BET+ viewers.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s “Sistas” series has been renewed for a third season by BET. The first season ranked as the No. 1 new series for African-Americans in the 18-49 demo across cable and broadcast and No. 1 new cable series for African Americans 25-54, per Deadline.

Starring KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown, the dramatic comedy follows a group of single black women in their 30’s as they navigate their complicated love life, careers, and friendship.

Earlier this year it was reported that Perry’s hit OWN drama series “The Have and the Have Nots” will end its run after 8 seasons.

“’The Haves and the Have Nots’ was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

The “Haves and the Have Nots” centers on the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families of Savannah, Georgia and their domestic workers. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25.