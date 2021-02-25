Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home News
News

Tyler Perry Announces Strip Club Drama Series at BET+

By Ny MaGee
0

tyler perry*Tyler Perry has announced a new drama series coming to BET+.

Tyler Perry Studios is working on “All the Queen’s Men,” which follows the female owner of an upscale strip club in Atlanta. No premiere date or casting has been announced yet.

“I began my career in this direct-to-consumer business, so I know it well,” Perry said. “I know how much my audience value and seek our great content, anchored in our culture and experiences. BET+ is home to an extraordinary array of content including my movies, series, dramas, sitcoms and stage plays. I can’t wait to create even more great content for the BET+ viewers.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s “Sistas” series has been renewed for a third season by BET. The first season ranked as the No. 1 new series for African-Americans in the 18-49 demo across cable and broadcast and No. 1 new cable series for African Americans 25-54, per Deadline.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry On ‘The Haves And The Have Nots’ Inspired Patrick Faucette’s A-Game

tyler perry

Starring KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown, the dramatic comedy follows a group of single black women in their 30’s as they navigate their complicated love life, careers, and friendship. 

Earlier this year it was reported that Perry’s hit OWN drama series “The Have and the Have Nots” will end its run after 8 seasons. 

“’The Haves and the Have Nots’ was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

The “Haves and the Have Nots” centers on the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families of Savannah, Georgia and their domestic workers. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25.

Previous articleAndre Gaines Finance, But Not a Nuisance
Next articleTiger Woods Should be Able to WALK and Even Return to Pro Golf: Orthopedic Surgeon
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
News

Killer Cops Get Away Clean … Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude,...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan Gifts $10M for 2 Health Clinics in Hometown of Wilmington, NC

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA legend Michael Jordan (@jumpman23) is donating $10M to open two new health clinics in the area around his hometown of Wilmington, NC. The clinics,...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P and James Lindsay Set Their Sights on $6 Trillion Retail Food Industry

Fisher Jack - 0
*Legendary entrepreneur @masterp is known for changing the face of music, selling over 100 million records independently. Now he has his eyes set on shaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO