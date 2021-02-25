Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi B’s “Up.”

Michelle peeped what her followers seen on screen and attempted to hold her sunken butt in place, but there was an obvious issue with her implant.

K. Michelle was a kind of advocate for cosmetic surgery awareness when she documented the removal of her butt implants last year and how she lives with the decision to change the natural contour of her body and deal with the pitfalls of cosmetic surgery.

