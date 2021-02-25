Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday suggesting the league alter its logo to honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

While sharing a graphic of what he thinks the new logo should look like, the athlete explained, that it has “Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.” Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, appeared to be on board with the idea as she reposted Irving’s picture of the logo, saying “love this. @KyrieIring.” His followers also seemed to be here for it too as Irving’s post alone garnered more than 1 million likes and close to 21,000 replies as of 2:15 a.m. ET Thursday.

As many know, the current NBA logo is modeled after Jerry West (who is still very much ALIVE, might we add) — the Hall of Fame guard who spent all 14 seasons of his career with the Lakers. Would you be here for this change?

