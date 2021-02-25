Kenya Barris to Explore ‘Contemporary Relationships’ as First Project with Paramount+

*”Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris appeared during the ViacomCBS streaming event Wednesday where he announced his first series for Paramount+.

“The first series I will be involved with, we are taking an intimate look at contemporary relationships,” he said. “We will explore the complicated, ever changing boundaries and sometime racy dynamics that have shaped and redefined what modern love is.”

According to Deadline, Barris opted to end his overall pact with Netflix for a production venture with ViacomCBS..

“For me, when it comes to content, the thing that interests me the most is telling stories from new perspectives and from fresh voices, stories that expand how we see ourselves on screen, who we see ourselves as on screen and, most importantly who is telling those stories behind the screen,” Barris said at today’s presentation. “I could not be more more thrilled about joining the ViacomCBS family.”

At Netflix, Barris has #blackAF, and the EP’s the Astronomy Club sketch comedy series and the upcoming Kid Cudi adult animated music series Entergalactic.

We previously reported… Barris has also teamed with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on a series for Netflix based on “The 50th Law,” the bestselling book by Jackson and Robert Greene.

Barris and Hale Rothstein, who together executive produce Barris’ Netflix comedy series “blackAF,” will write the pilot and executive produce the potential series alongside Jackson via G-Unit and Greene, reports Deadline.com. Lionsgate TV will produce under Jackson’s overall deal at Starz.

The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise as both a hustler and a rapper, with lessons and anecdotes from historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.

Get more details about the book, and listen to the audiobook in the videos below: