*“Keeping It Special” by Ingram Street, is the 3rd single from their current album “Paint The Town” which so far has reached #6 on the UK Soul Charts.

Written by Preston Glass & Ron Tyson of The Temptations, this smoothed out classic R&B ballad showcases Woody & Minquel’s vocal range and versatility with smooth falsetto and soulful improvisations. CHECK IT OUT via the player above!

Available at Amazon.

(On Platinum Garage Recordings/SOUL MUSIC RECORDS)