‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black Americans, calling it “justified.”

The two were on the topic of “race relations in the US” when they dug into the bill regarding reparations, which would study racial reparations for compensating Black Americans descended from slavery and victims of systemic racism. “If you ask me theoretically ‘are reparations justified?’ the answer is yes,” Obama said.

He went on to explain, “There’s not much question that the wealth of this country, the power of this country was built in significant part, not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it, but a large portion of it was built on the backs of slaves,” he said. Obama went on to say that the descendants of those who suffered “terrible, cruel, often arbitrary injustices” not only deserve compensation but recognition.

