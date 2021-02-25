Thursday, February 25, 2021
HBO Max Unveils New ‘Blackfire’ Supersuit from Season Three of TITANS

By Fisher Jack
0

Blackfire' Supersuit*HBO Max has revealed the supersuit for the new highly anticipated character “Blackfire” (Damaris Lewis) from the action-packed DC series TITANS. Created by costume designer Laura Jean (“LJ”) Shannon, the suit follows the previously revealed “Starfire” and “Red Hood” costumes. Lewis plays the first-ever live-action “Blackfire” and was introduced to fans at the end of season two.

The first two seasons of TITANS are now available to stream on the HBO Max streaming service with season three of the Max Original, which is currently in production, premiering later this year.

Along with “Blackfire,” returning characters include: “Dick Grayson,” aka “Nightwing” (Brenton Thwaites); “Kory Anders,” aka “Starfire” (Anna Diop); “Rachel Roth,” aka “Raven” (Teagan Croft); “Gar Logan,” aka “Beast Boy” (Ryan Potter); “Donna Troy,” aka “Wondergirl” (Conor Leslie); “Jason Todd,” aka “Red Hood” (Curran Walters); and “Conner Kent,” aka “Superboy” (Joshua Orpin); with “Hank Hall,” aka “Hawk” (Alan Ritchson); and “Dawn Granger,” aka “Dove” (Minka Kelly).

TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

