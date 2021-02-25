Thursday, February 25, 2021
Crystal Smith Claps Back at Claims Ne-Yo Made His Ex Monyetta Get Her Tubes Tied

By Ny MaGee
Ne-Yo, Crystal - via Twitter

*After Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith announced that they are expecting their third child together, critics were quick to call out the singer for allegedly making his former fiancée get her tubes tied. 

During her time on the short-lived VH1 series “Atlanta Exes,” Monyetta Shaw said after she and Ne-Yo had their two kids, they were done. Per MadameNoire, she was to have her tubes tied and burned, which she did, and he was supposed to get a vasectomy, which apparently didn’t happen.

However, Crystal claims Ne-Yo didn’t make Shaw do anything. When she announced her pregnancy on social media this week, one user replied: “What about his first wife he convinced to sterilize herself then left her lmao?”

“I’m his first wife boo,” she replied, before saying in another comment, “I’m being accurate since you want to be in something so bad. I respect the mother of his kids and facts are facts. He didn’t request nor make anyone do anything. She has moved on and is in love, happy as hell. You should try it. Simple-minded child.”

READ MORE: NE-YO and Crystal Renay Expecting Another Child: #5thandFinal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo)

Ne-Yo previously made it clear that he didn’t pressure his ex into having her tubes tied. He claims it was a decision they both agreed on. 

“As a family, we decided we didn’t want any more kids. Once we learned that our second child was a boy we were in the office high-fiving like ‘Yes! We’re done.’ The doctor hit us with the option,” he told HelloBeautiful in 2014. “If we done, we done. We decided we didn’t want any more kids. We decided we didn’t want any more kids.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced: “Overjoyed to announce…… the family is expanding…👶🏽!” NE-YO wrote, adding “You ready baby? Let’s go!,” he wrote on social media.

His message was accompanied by a video showing his wife’s baby bump. The couple is parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 2½, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO is also father to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from his previous relationship.

In his baby announcement, he added the hashtags, “#Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings.”

Previous articleCerise Castle: Public Radio Commentator Blasts Racist ‘Whitecentric’ Mindset in Public Radio
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

