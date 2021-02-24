‘Y’all, Look What I Caught My Mailman Doing’: Door Cam Films Postal Worker’s Snow Angel on Customer’s Lawn (Watch)

*Kechelle Wilson of Louisville, KY checked the video from her doorbell cam and found her mailman cartwheeling onto his back in her snow-covered front lawn and making a snow angel. She of course took it to Facebook.

“Y’all, look what I caught my mailman doing…” she titled the Feb. 18 Facebook post. After his snow angel, video showed the mail carrier grabbing his bag and continuing on his route.

Watch below:

“I clicked the video, and it was well worth watching,” Wilson told WHAS, adding, “My family and I laughed so hard!”

Wilson also told the TV station that she warned her mail carrier the following day that he may become famous overnight.

“I told him his video may go viral and that everyone on Facebook loves him,” Wilson said.