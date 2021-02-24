Wednesday, February 24, 2021
UNCENSORED on TV One Returns Sunday, March 21 w/ Mona Scott-Young, Teddy Riley & More! / TRAILER

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One announced the spring lineup of its original, critically-acclaimed auto-biographical series UNCENSORED, with all-new episodes premiering on Sunday, March 21 at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

UNCENSORED, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success, and obstacles they’ve faced throughout their careers. This season profiles Teddy Riley, Marsha Ambrosius, Donnie McClurkin, Kem, Remy Ma, Mona Scott Young, Lisa Leslie, and Jaleel White.

Airdates of TV One’s upcoming new episodes of UNCENSORED are detailed below:

  • Teddy Riley premieres Sunday, March 21 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Mona Scott-Young premieres Sunday, March 28 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Donnie McClurkin premieres Sunday, April 4 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Kem premieres Sunday, April 11 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Remy Ma premieres Sunday, April 18 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Marsha Ambrosius premieres Sunday, April 25 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Lisa Leslie premieres Sunday, May 2 at 10pm ET/9c
  • Jaleel White premieres Sunday, May 9 at 10pm ET/9c

Uncensored poster

For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED on Facebook and Instagram (@Uncensored TVOne) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

ABOUT TV ONE
Launched in January 2004, TV One serves 59 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, Fatal Attraction and Urban One Honors. In addition, TV One is the cable home of original blockbuster films including When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Bobbi Kristina and The Bobby DeBarge Story. TV One is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, www.urban1.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.
source: TV One via cr8agency.com

