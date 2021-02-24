Barack Obama Admits He Broke His Schoolmate’s Nose Over Racial Slur

*Barack Obama has revealed that he broke a classmate’s nose during a fight after being called a racial slur.

The former president recounted the locker room incident on episode two of his new Renegades podcast with Bruce Springsteen.

“Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight and he called me a c**n. Now, first of all, ain’t no c**ns in Hawaii, right? It’s one of those things that where he might not even have known what a c**n was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this,’” Obama said, adding “and I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose and we were in the locker room.”

“Well done,” Springsteen responded.

Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we’re all dealing with these days. I’m excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021

“I explained to him—I said, ‘Don’t you ever call me something like that,’” Obama recalled. He said that using racial slurs is an “assertion of status over the other” person. “I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy. But you know what I’m not?” Obama said to Springsteen. “I’m not you.”

“That basic psychology that then gets institutionalized is used to justify dehumanizing somebody, taking advantage of ‘em, cheating ‘em, stealing from ‘em, killing ‘em, raping ‘em,” said Obama. “Whatever it is, at the end of the day it really comes down to that. And in some cases it’s as simple as, you know, ‘I’m scared I’m insignificant and not important. And this thing is the thing that’s going to give me some importance.’”

Obama has often shared his opinions on race and racism. In June 2020 he discussed how to bring about change amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

He wrote: “I recognize that these past few months have been hard and dispiriting – that the fear, sorrow, uncertainty, and hardship of a pandemic have been compounded by tragic reminders that prejudice and inequality still shape so much of American life.

“But watching the heightened activism of young people in recent weeks, of every race and every station, makes me hopeful.

“If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals.”