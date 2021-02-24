Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn’t Invited to ‘Get Out’ World Premiere

*Daniel Kaluuya has revealed that he wasn’t invited to the “Get Out” world premiere.

The actor was shooting “Black Panther” at the time and cleared his schedule to attend the screening at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival — but he never received an invite despite being the star of the film. So he stayed in bed. 

“They didn’t invite me. On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting ‘[Black] Panther.’ I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then I just didn’t get the invite, man. I wasn’t invited,” Kaluuya said in a new interview with “Graham Norton Show.”

“So I was just in my bed – someone texted me, ‘it’s done really well,’ and I’m like, ‘alright, that’s cool,'” he continued.

Kaluuya said he has never mentioned the snub because he didn’t “want to be in a place where you don’t feel wanted.” 

Norton suggested that “somebody f—ed up.” 

Kaluuya has gone on to star in several acclaimed projects such as “Queen & Slim” and his new movie “Judas and the Black Messiah.” He previously admitted that after struggling to land roles in the UK due to his skin color, he made the move to America to find work – and it’s paying off.

The star opened up to The Sunday Times in a 2020 interview about the racism he faced from white producers back home.

“I was going for a lot of stuff [in England],” the 30-year-old said. “But I wasn’t getting roles because of the colour of my skin. It wasn’t fair. It was a trap.

“For example, I went up for this show. It was 10 rounds of auditions. There was me and a white guy for the lead. It was about aliens. And I realized as I was going to one audition that the other guy had been given an acting coach. They didn’t love me like they loved him.”

Kaluuya, who grew up in Kentish Town, London, also suggested that he is “confusing” to Americans who are not used to seeing Black British exports.

“There’s Brand Britain, so there’s an awareness that I’m British, but they don’t know me. I’m just seen as privileged because I have an English accent,” he said.

