Wednesday, February 24, 2021
CRIPFIT: The Crip Walk Has Been Turned Into a Workout (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
crripfit class
Kreative Comedy’s CRIPFIT Class

*Forget about “What set you claiming?” It’s all about “How many sets you doing?” with this new Crip-themed exercise class, “CRIPFIT.” Think CrossFit, but loc’d out.

Posted to YouTube in early February by comedian Kreative Comedy (aka @reesetopher_), the workout incorporates the Crip walk and other gang gestures into movements that appear to boost strength, cardio and agility.

As for whether or not this bit is considered blasphemy by Crips who are actually banging, Kreative Comedy writes in the YouTube caption: “FYI this is not meant to disrespect anyone with a street affiliation nor is this to popularize the Street life. LAUGH and getcha CRIPFIT ON!”

Watch below and do in public at your own risk:

EURPublisher01

