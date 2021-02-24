Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant‘s passing in a song.

While discussing this topic on her show, #ClaudiaJordan recalled an encounter she had with #MeekMill and #NickiMinaj while they were dating. Claudia claims that she saw Meek and Nicki out at a restaurant, and says while Nicki was very friendly to her, her experience in witnessing Meek’s actions was not the same.

“Meek got upset about someone trying to take a picture of them in the restaurant,” Claudia alleges. “It’s Nicki Minaj, the biggest rapper of all time–at the time–and Meek Mill, like they’re a hot celebrity rap couple–and of course someone’s going to try and take a picture.” She continues, “He like, made a scene, and I remember feeling kinda bad for Nicki, she was like ‘yo, okay’, tryna control her guy like ‘just chill, just chill’.”

