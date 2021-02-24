Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Charlamagne tha God Slams LaKeith Stanfield for Always ‘Playing Victim’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Charlamagne tha God and LaKeith Stanfield beef
Twitter/Getty

*Charlamagne tha God has responded to being called a hoe by LaKeith Stanfield, saying the actor likes to get “online and play the victim.”

We previously reported, Daniel Kaluuya, who stars opposite Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” stopped by The Breakfast Club to speak on the project. While there, Charlamagne asked him if he looks at LaKeith differently, stating that he played the role of an FBI informant “too well.”

While Kaluuya jumped to Stanfield’s defense, Lakeith stood up for himself as well. He called out Charlamagne on Instagram and wrote: “H*e… This is what h*es do. Get sonned by the reality. Get off me bro u a lame. Daniel ain’t an idiot. Leave me be dog and find somebody else.”

READ MORE: LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Charlamagne responded by accusing the actor of being overly sensitive.

“This is yet another example of LaKeith being able to dish it but he can’t take it because he made comments about The Breakfast Club and other Black outlets being anti-Black, being negative, reinforcing negative stereotypes of Black people, that was back in 2019,” Charlamagne said.

“I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for that and pointed out all of the times he’s gone on these white people’s platforms and reinforced negative stereotypes of Black people himself. I left it alone after that. LaKeith did a whole reply video, he did a diss song, he put my face on the cover of the song, and had me with the sambo lips. I didn’t respond to any of that, but I gave him a little jab during the interview with Daniel. I owed him that and that was light,” he continued.

“He makes it seem like I’m always coming at him. But he does that all the time. When he made comments about Kamala’s hair last year and got backlash, he got online and said he can say what he wants and nobody’s gonna force him into not saying what he wants,” he continued. “All good but if you gonna have that energy of saying what you want, don’t play victim when people say something back.”

Hear/watch him explain his point via the clip below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

