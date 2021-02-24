Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Black History Month USA – Black History is Our History (Shirley Verrett/Kevin Johnson)

By Fisher Jack
OUR ROOTS - Shirley Verrett - Kevin Johnson - Eurweb*It’s the last week marking Black History Month but the celebration continues throughout the year because Black history is our history also beyond the month of February earmarked for celebration in the US. Here OUR ROOTS pays tribute to one of the finest opera singers of power and grace and the first African-American and 55th Mayor of Sacramento. Black History matters.

Tayo Fatunla - 2021b
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria in 2020. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”.www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]

 

