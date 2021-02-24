Wednesday, February 24, 2021
71-Year-Old Lionel Richie Dating 30-Year-Old from Switzerland [Photos]

By Ny MaGee
Lionel Richie
*Lionel Richie is boo’d up with a woman Lisa Parigi, and fans are calling him out on social media over their massive age gap. 

Per The Blast, the 71-year-old “American Idol” judge is reportedly in a serious relationship with 30-year-old Parigi, whom he’s been dating since 2014. Lisa’s exact age is unclear but it’s believed she’s in her early 30’s. She also seems to get align well with the singer’s two daughters 22-year-old Sofia Richie and 39-year-old Nicole Richie

Back in October, Lionel posted a video of Sofia and Nicole singing Lisa “Happy Birthday” in the backyard of his mansion. He captioned the b-day video, “Happy Birthday My Love.. 😍 @lisaparigi_ You always make everyone feel special…🌟Today we celebrate you… ❤️ #surprise #bday #latergram.”

Meet Lionel’s lady love in the photos below.

According to the report, Parigi has fired back at folks who’ve been critical of their age gap. She first shared a quote that read, “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.”

Lisa, who is originally from Switzerland but now lives in Los Angeles with Lionel, added, “you don’t have to prove anything to anyone you’re good the way you are.”

One Twitter user defended the couple, commenting, “I don’t love it, but I’m okay with it. I’m 30 and if a 70-year-old came for me I definitely wouldn’t feel preyed on.” They ended, “If the 70 year old was Lionel Richie I’d go for it too.”

Check out additional photos/clips of the happy couple below.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

