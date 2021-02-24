71-Year-Old Lionel Richie Dating 30-Year-Old from Switzerland [Photos]

*Lionel Richie is boo’d up with a woman Lisa Parigi, and fans are calling him out on social media over their massive age gap.

Per The Blast, the 71-year-old “American Idol” judge is reportedly in a serious relationship with 30-year-old Parigi, whom he’s been dating since 2014. Lisa’s exact age is unclear but it’s believed she’s in her early 30’s. She also seems to get align well with the singer’s two daughters 22-year-old Sofia Richie and 39-year-old Nicole Richie.

Back in October, Lionel posted a video of Sofia and Nicole singing Lisa “Happy Birthday” in the backyard of his mansion. He captioned the b-day video, “Happy Birthday My Love.. 😍 @lisaparigi_ You always make everyone feel special…🌟Today we celebrate you… ❤️ #surprise #bday #latergram.”

Meet Lionel’s lady love in the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)

According to the report, Parigi has fired back at folks who’ve been critical of their age gap. She first shared a quote that read, “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.”

Lisa, who is originally from Switzerland but now lives in Los Angeles with Lionel, added, “you don’t have to prove anything to anyone you’re good the way you are.”

One Twitter user defended the couple, commenting, “I don’t love it, but I’m okay with it. I’m 30 and if a 70-year-old came for me I definitely wouldn’t feel preyed on.” They ended, “If the 70 year old was Lionel Richie I’d go for it too.”

Check out additional photos/clips of the happy couple below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa 陳 (@lisaparigi_)