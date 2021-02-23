Tuesday, February 23, 2021
(Trailer) ‘The Blinding of Isaac Woodard’: Details Savage Beating of Black Army Sgt Upon Return from WWII

Isaac Woodard

*In 1946, Isaac Woodard, a Black army sergeant on his way home to South Carolina after serving in WWII, was pulled from a bus for arguing with the driver. The local chief of police savagely beat him, leaving him unconscious and permanently blind. The shocking incident made national headlines and, when the police chief was acquitted by an all-white jury, the blatant injustice would change the course of American history.

PBS’s American Experience will present the film “The Blinding of Isaac Woodard” on March 30. Based on Richard Gergel’s book Unexampled Courage, the film details how the crime led to the racial awakening of President Harry Truman, who desegregated federal offices and the military two years later.

The event also ultimately set the stage for the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, which finally outlawed segregation in public schools and jumpstarted the modern civil rights movement.

Watch the trailer below:

Previous articleSteven Ivory: Our Mask Mentality
