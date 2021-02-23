Master P and James Lindsay Set Their Sights on $6 Trillion Retail Food Industry

*Legendary entrepreneur @masterp is known for changing the face of music, selling over 100 million records independently. Now he has his eyes set on shaking up the product and food industry. P and his business partner James Lindsay aka @askfly1, are reshaping the marketing and branding of snacks with @officialrapsnacks.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The marketing is to include brand partnerships with some of the top celebrities in the world. Among the artists who have their own products under the company are Rick Ross, Migos, and Cardi B. The brand is also including entrepreneurs as brand ambassadors. The owner of the wildly popular @SluttyVeganatl Pinky, has her own line of vegan chips with her likeness on the bag. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Some may see the operation as simply a snack brand, but there is a chain of trickle down businesses relationships. From packaging manufacturing for the products, to trucking transportation that delivers the product, to the local mom-and-pop grocery stores and major supermarkets that house the products. The economic ripples of Rap Snacks travel far and wide. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

For years products have been pushed to black customers from white companies. Uncle Ben’s Rice and Aunt Jemima Pancakes are a couple of notable examples. With less than 2% of the products in grocery stores owned by black companies, Rap Snacks mission is bigger than what may meet the eye. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

