Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Michael Jordan Gifts $10M for 2 Health Clinics in Hometown of Wilmington, NC

By Fisher Jack
Michael Jordan - gettyimages-110030186-e8c9ab07-aea0-49af-a0f0-a5126b3a061c
Michael Jordan (Getty)

*NBA legend Michael Jordan (@jumpman23) is donating $10M to open two new health clinics in the area around his hometown of Wilmington, NC.

The clinics, which are scheduled to open in 2022, will be run by @novanthealth and focus on bringing primary care to the uninsured and underinsured, as well as marginalized communities at large. This is the second time Jordan has partnered with Novant Health on such an endeavor; Jordan previously donated money toward opening two family clinics in Charlotte.⁠

‘Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance.’ Jordan said in a statement. ‘Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.’⁠

Fisher Jack

