Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Azealia Banks Announces She’s Engaged to Jewish Man, Haters Respond and She Claps Back

By Ny MaGee
Azealia Banks is now engaged to a white man- 2021-02-23T070523.050

*After damn near being run off social media over her racist and homophobic rants, it’s no surprise that Azealia Banks is now engaged to a white man. 

Taking to Instagram, the rapper wrote: “I just got engaged *****. I’m crying … I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B******! WE IN HERE…. YERRRRRRR (sic)” 

Her critics and fans were quick to fire back, noting that Azealia can’t assume a Jewish identity just because she’s engaged to a Jewish man.  

“If you haven’t gone through the process to actually convert u have no right to wear that ring,” one user wrote, per The Daily Dot. “Wearing a ring, making traditional food, and marrying a Jewish man does NOT make you Jewish. Only conversion does.”

Banks reacted to the haters by comparing her new relationship status to the transgender community. 

“Well I try to tell the transgirls that getting castrated doesn’t automatically make them a female,” Banks wrote. “But if society can do mental gymnastics to lie and tell them that an eggless person who still produces semen is a woman and let them rock, you are all going bend the rules to accept this newly black Jewish coochie.”

Check out her response via the tweets below.

READ MORE: Azealia Banks Says She Dug Up Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ Because She’s Moving with It

Azealia Banks-jewish rant2

“Because why can you chop ur cock and say ur a girl but I can’t catch the Jewish nut and be Jewish?” Banks added. “Stop trying to exclude black people from everything.”

In the comment thread, people questioned why she brought up transgenders.

“Why are you bring up trans women into something that has nothing to do with the topic of Judaism???? Just say ur transphobic,” user @4neweyes wrote. 

“No you girls are just hot gay boys with beat faces and plastic surgery,” Banks said. “I live for the trans girls but the trans shit is really a non issue. Just gay boys on hormones using male aggression to force their ways into women’s spaces.”

Azealia Banks-jewish rant Azealia Banks-jewish rant3

Meanwhile, Banks previously made headlines for digging up her dead cat Lucifer and boiling the carcass in a pot. She shared footage of the ritual online and immediately caught the wrath of animal lovers across the globe. 

Banks later claimed she is moving to Miami and didn’t want to leave her dead cat behind.

We previously reported… in a series of clips shared on Instagram, Banks showed herself digging up her deceased cat. She then cut to scenes of her boiling the remains. The caption read: “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”

Previous articleSNL’s Michael Che Called Anti-Semitic Over ‘Weekend Update’ Joke (Watch)
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Items of Evidence for Sale
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

