Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture

Tymika Chambliss Pens Cancer’s ‘Pink Hope’ W/Heroes

By billie1225
0

Pink HOPE and the HOPE Leaders by Tymika Chambliss
Pink Hope by Tymika Chambliss

*Devin’s mom has breast cancer and he is afraid. Can he catch it? Will his mom be ok? What can he do to help? Pink HOPE, the breast cancer warrior, will take Devin and Sammie on a magical journey to finding HOPE. Breast cancer has met its match!

Pink HOPE and the HOPE Leaders by Tymika Chambliss is a fictional, children’s book that tackles the difficult subject, breast cancer, with a melanated, female superhero as the main character. Breast cancer isn’t an individual diagnosis. It affects the entire family, and more than likely, it can become a emotional struggle for kids. This is why Tymika wrote this book.

The book also includes Imagination Pages that provide a space for each child to create their own version of Pink HOPE.

Tymika Chambliss is a mother, writer, content creator, and breast cancer advocate. Diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, Tymika decided to dedicate her journey to building platforms and empowerment tools for others. Pink HOPE and the HOPE Leaders is one of those tools.

After receiving her diagnosis, she struggled with explaining breast cancer to her kids. So, a week after her mastectomy surgery, she wrote this book. Without telling them who authored the manuscript, she gave it to her kids to read and they loved it. That moment opened the door for her to share her journey with her children. They have truly been her HOPE Leaders!

Book Details:
Superhero/Fantasy Picture Book 40 Pages
11 x 8.5 Book (hardback, softback, and e-book)
$16.99 at The HOPE Factory
$20.99 at Amazon
$6.99 E-book

Learn more at HopeRulesTheWorld.com

Or follow the brand on Facebook @PinkHopeHeroes and Instagram @BlackMothers_PinkRibbons
Source: Tymika Chambliss – [email protected]

Previous articleDeion Sanders Claims Personal Items Were ‘Stolen’ During JSU Opener; School Says ‘Misplaced’ (Watch)
Next articleCam Newton Addresses Viral Video of His Argument With a Kid at His Camp (Watch)
billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO