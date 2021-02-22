Rapper/Activist Killer Mike’s ATL Barbershop Hit by Gunfire! / Video&Photos

*Even though it was not the target, rapper/entrepreneur/activist Killer Mike‘s Atlanta barbershop got damaged by stray bullets from a nearby shootout. Interestingly, Mike says he’s gonna use the incident to appeal to folks for an end to senseless violence.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, says his SWAG Shop — which is gearing up to reopen soon — was not personally targeted, but had its windows shot out over the weekend due to “black men who cud not shoot for s**t shooting at one another.”

Here’s more via TMZ:

Mike says he’s not mad because property can be replaced, but is sorry to his customers because the damage will delay the shop’s relaunch.

KM seems to be most upset about the ongoing violence in his community, and has a message for those involved, saying … “Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two black families loss.”

Mike says he’s thankful for everyone who helped clean and board up his shop, along with South Fulton police for looking after his people … but most thankful no lives were lost in the shooting.

He adds “simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled,” but he vows that SWAG will be open again as soon as he can make it happen.

Cops tell us the do not yet have any suspects.