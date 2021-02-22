Prince Markie Dee May Have Died From Cardiovascular Issues, Manager Says

*Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales of the legendary hip hop group The Fat Boys passed away last Thursday at age 52. At the time, there were no specific details regarding his death, but now his manager has confirmed that the artist had a cardiovascular issue that had gone untreated, and this may have been what caused his death.

Markie’s manager Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory explained to TMZ that just before he died, Markie went to a hospital because his hands and feet had swollen, and was told by doctors he would need a stent to alleviate a blockage in his heart, per the report. Unfortunately, he died before the operation could be performed.

Family and friends of Markie suspect he died of a heart attack. Autopsy results are pending.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Louie tells us the final time he spoke to Markie was last Saturday by FaceTime, and he thought something was off — telling us Markie wasn’t up for smoking cigars like they usually did.

Louie tells us Markie didn’t mention his health issues during the call, but instead talked about plans to get back into acting … with help from LL Cool J, an old friend from the NYC hip-hop scene.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in on social media.

At SiriusXM’s “Rock The Bells” channel where he worked as a radio host and DJ, they tweeted their condolences: “The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today,” the official page tweeted. “That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

On Instagram, Questlove shared an old clip of The Fat Boys on “Soul Train” and showed love to the guys and their place in hip hop: “Like they were so dope. We just took them for granted. They did dope routines & dance steps, albums went gold & platinum. Did movies & TV & commercials. They explored territories for the first time that today just seems like *yawn* a Tuesday,” he captioned his Instagram post.