Monday, February 22, 2021
LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy

William O'Neal - LaKeith Stanfield
William O’Neal – LaKeith Stanfield

*While speaking with Level, Lakeith Stanfield reveals he had panic attacks and needed therapy after filming his new movie ‘Judas and The Black Messiah.’ Stanfield — who portrays FBI informant William O’Neal, the man who helped in the assassination of Chicago’s Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya) — says the story made it hard for him to separate his real emotions from acting.

“In the scene where I had to poison him, a lot of it didn’t end up making it to the final cut, but we shot [me mixing it in] Kool-Aid, and I had to go through all those emotions. With somebody like Daniel, who I just respect as a human and an artist, as Fred Hampton, it felt like I was actually poisoning Chairman Fred Hampton.”

Stanfield adds, “So sometimes your body thinks that’s real, everything you’re putting it through. It’s no wonder I’ve been feeling so stressed out and having panic attacks. I realized going forward before I step into something like that again, maybe have a therapist. I’ve found this really cool therapist. It’s great and perfect for me right now. Hopefully, it continues to be the case. It’s helped me a lot. After doing press yesterday, I had another session and it was amazing. It helps you unlock things about yourself. It’s not even necessarily about the person that you’re doing therapy with, but like you said, perspectives and strategies and tools that you didn’t have access to before.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Previous articleUS Life Expectancy Drops for Blacks, Latinos Amid COVID Pandemic [VIDEO]
Next articleJay-Z Talks Partnership with Moët Hennessy After Selling Half His Armand de Brignac Brand [WATCH]
