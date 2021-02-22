Janet Jackson Surprises UCLA Gymnast With FaceTime Call After Viral Floor Routine (Watch)

*Janet Jackson jumped on FaceTime to surprise UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier days after her floor routine set to the singer’s music went viral.

According to Good Morning America, the athlete got a text on Friday (Feb. 19) saying she was getting a call in one minute. When the phone rang, it was Jackson.

“I would one day love to learn to tumble. And if I do, I would love for you to teach me!” she told Frazier in a video of the chat Jackson shared on Twitter. “I did it once in the video ‘Pleasure Principle,’ and the way it was shot, people didn’t think that it was me, but it was me doing the backflip!”

Frazier, with a big smile on her face, quickly agrees to give Jackson a lesson.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you for sharing your talent. It’s so beautiful to see you tumble, really inspiring,” Jackson continues in the call. “And it just inspired me to want to do more and be better and be stronger. I absolutely loved it.”

She wrapped up the call by telling Frazier again that she’d love to learn some of the gymnast’s moves and would be in contact the next time she’s in Los Angeles, warning her, “I’m gonna be a mess, a hot mess!”

Watch below, followed by Frazier’s Feb. 10 routing during which she incorporated Jackson’s moves. It was set to a medley of the singer’s hit songs that included “Nasty.” The nearly flawless routine earned Frazier a score of 9.925.

The day after the routine, Jackson shared UCLA Gymnastics’ tweet of the clip, writing, “#iLuvIT” and tagging the athlete. Frazier retweeted it in disbelief, writing: “WOKE UP SCREAMING [crying face emojis] I LOVE YOU. I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE.”