Idris Elba Confirms Filming on ‘Luther’ Movie to Begin This Year

*Idris Elba has confirmed that he’s finally taking his beloved “Luther” character to the big screen.

The actor portrayed DCI John Luther in the BBC crime drama series from 2010 and 2019. Speaking to The All-New Capital Weekender, Idris said filming on the feature will begin later this year.

“Apart from making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther: The Movie, he said. “I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It’s been a long time coming for a movie, so I’m excited about that.”

Elba told the UK Metro back in 2018, “It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther,” he said. “Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Teases He is ‘This Close’ to Making ‘Luther’ Film

Last year Elba confirmed the “Luther” movie was happening.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film,” he told press at the time. “That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening!

“With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Elba previously revealed that the plan for the TV series had always been to grow it into a movie.

“We are really advancing on getting a movie version [of the show] up on the screen,” he explained, adding “Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic [neo-noir] films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came a Spider, and I think what we would like to do is use that blueprint to create Luther the film.”