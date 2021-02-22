Monday, February 22, 2021
Family of Malcolm X Wants Death Investigation Reopened After Letter Alleges Cover-Up

By Ny MaGee
*The family of Malcolm X has called for the investigation into his death to be reopened. 

The move follows the release of a letter written by deceased NYPD officer Raymond Wood, alleging that the police and FBI were responsible for Malcolm’s murder in 1965.

Here’s more from Reuters:

The letter released at a news conference on Saturday was attributed to a former undercover NYPD officer named Raymond Wood. His cousin Reggie Wood joined some of Malcolm X’s daughters at the news conference at the site where the Audubon Ballroom once stood to make the letter public.

Malcolm X killed at New York’s Audubon Ballroom while preparing to deliver a speech.

Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted in the shooting. 

“Under the direction of my handlers, I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts,” Wood wrote in the letter. According to the report, he asked that the letter be released after his death out of fear of retaliation for breaking his silence. 

“Several months ago, the Manhattan district attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcolm X,” the NYPD said in a statement, per BBC. “The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the district attorney. The department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.”

The three Nation of Islam members who were arrested in connection with X’s death were sentenced to life in prison. Talmadge X Hayer confessed to the murder and admitted in an affidavit that he considered with four others, according to the report. 

“Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, said. 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

