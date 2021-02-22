Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Top News
Top News

Exclusive Clip: ‘Social Society’ Speaks with Relationship Expert who Found Love in the DMs

By Fisher Jack
0

*Check out this exclusive clip from today’s premiere episode of the all new variety talk show “Social Society” on ALLBLK, hosted by social media personality Kendall Kyndall!

This week Kendall will have special guest host, social media personality Jasmine Luv, and will speak to relationship expert and family therapist Dr. Lexx James and “Wild ‘N Out’s” Renny.

Above is a clip from the show as Kendall and guest host Jasmine Luv get into the ins and outs of dating during COVID with Dr. Lexx, who if you didn’t know, is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

She describes herself as someone who enjoys working from a systemic and emotional focused position.

“I am also a certified sex educator who is a best selling author, keynote speaker, curriculum designer and grand rounds lecturer.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy

Kendall Kyndall - screenshot
Kendall Kyndall – screenshot

Previous articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate to Repair Roof at Texas Women’s Shelter
Next articleCouple Gets Engaged in NICU Where Daughter has Spent the Past 10 Months (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy

Fisher Jack - 0
*While speaking with Level, Lakeith Stanfield reveals he had panic attacks and needed therapy after filming his new movie ‘Judas and The Black Messiah.’...
Read more
Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO