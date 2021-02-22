Exclusive Clip: ‘Social Society’ Speaks with Relationship Expert who Found Love in the DMs

*Check out this exclusive clip from today’s premiere episode of the all new variety talk show “Social Society” on ALLBLK, hosted by social media personality Kendall Kyndall!

This week Kendall will have special guest host, social media personality Jasmine Luv, and will speak to relationship expert and family therapist Dr. Lexx James and “Wild ‘N Out’s” Renny.

Above is a clip from the show as Kendall and guest host Jasmine Luv get into the ins and outs of dating during COVID with Dr. Lexx, who if you didn’t know, is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

She describes herself as someone who enjoys working from a systemic and emotional focused position.

“I am also a certified sex educator who is a best selling author, keynote speaker, curriculum designer and grand rounds lecturer.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy