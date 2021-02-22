Monday, February 22, 2021
Eve to Star in Scripted TV Series ‘Queens’ About Female Hip-Hop Group

By Ny MaGee
*Rapper/actress Eve is set to return to scripted TV after her exit from the daytime talk show “The Talk.” 

According to Deadline, she will star in the ABC pilot “Queens,” which tells the story of four estranged women who reunite to recapture their fame as a ’90s hip-hop group. Eve will play Brianna, a member of the Nasty Bitches who is now a wife and mother to five children. 

Deadline reports, “Twenty years ago, Brianna was Professor Sex — one-fourth of the iconic 90s hip-hop group, the Nasty Bitches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five — in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe. Not glamorous. But Brianna loves her life. The Nasty Bitches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

READ MORE: Eve Says Goodbye to ‘The Talk’ After Four Seasons: ‘It’s Very Bittersweet’ [WATCH]

Eve is expected to record her own songs as her character, per the report. 

The pilot is written by Zahir McGhee, known for his work on “Scandal.” McGhee and Sabrina Wind will executive produce “Queens” along with ABC Signature.

We previously reported that Eve exited “The Talk” last December after four seasons co-hosting the show. 

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I’ve said it a few times that I truly, genuinely, for real, love you,” Eve told her co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba at the time. She also announced that was leaving to focus on “expanding her family,” Deadline reported.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

