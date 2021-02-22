Monday, February 22, 2021
Cam Newton Addresses Viral Video of His Argument With a Kid at His Camp (Watch)

Cam Newton and camp kid
Cam Newton (R) appears to trash talk a teen (L) at his football camp in viral video

*Cam Newton has addressed a viral video that shows him getting into a trash talking argument back and forth with a kid at his 7v7 football camp.

The teen mocked the New England Patriots quarterback by calling him a free agent. Newton responded by saying he’s rich and asking the kid where his father is?

“You about to be poor,” the young player responded, egging Newton on.

Watch below:

Newton later took to Instagram with his own video showing his entire conversation with the kid, and noting how there was “no disrespect” between the two.

The post’s caption began: “What you didn’t see.” Footage shows Newton asking him about his school’s season, how he performed and repeatedly said that there was not a problem between them.

“… I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see have took place over the weekend,” Newton wrote in the IG caption, using a non-traditional font. “To the natural eye you see me asking the young man ‘Where is your dad at?’ but to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good!! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father.”

Watch the expanded video from Newton’s post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

EURPublisher01

