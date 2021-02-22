Cam Newton Addresses Viral Video of His Argument With a Kid at His Camp (Watch)

*Cam Newton has addressed a viral video that shows him getting into a trash talking argument back and forth with a kid at his 7v7 football camp.

The teen mocked the New England Patriots quarterback by calling him a free agent. Newton responded by saying he’s rich and asking the kid where his father is?

“You about to be poor,” the young player responded, egging Newton on.

Newton later took to Instagram with his own video showing his entire conversation with the kid, and noting how there was “no disrespect” between the two.

The post’s caption began: “What you didn’t see.” Footage shows Newton asking him about his school’s season, how he performed and repeatedly said that there was not a problem between them.

“… I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see have took place over the weekend,” Newton wrote in the IG caption, using a non-traditional font. “To the natural eye you see me asking the young man ‘Where is your dad at?’ but to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good!! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father.”

