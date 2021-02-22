Bobby V Returns With New Single ‘REPLY’ (Watch) + New Album Release and National Tour

(Atlanta, GA): Multi-platinum R&B singer and Grammy Award nominee, Bobby V (formerly Valentino), who charted three No. 1 albums on Billboard’s U.S. Top R&B Chart and has been turning out hits for over a decade with songs like “Slow Down,” “Tell Me,” and “Anonymous,” has announced the release of his new single, REPLY, and the launch of his independent label, Veltree Music Group (VMG), based in Atlanta.

The new single, written by Bobby V and Christopher Newland, and produced by Bobby V and Lavish Musiq, is available now on all streaming platforms.

Bobby V, whose long career includes works with Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Future, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, K. Michelle, Timbaland and more, is currently mapping out plans in preparation for his national tour and the release of his highly anticipated album, THE APPETIZER, scheduled for release in the spring of 2021.

MORE ON EURWEB: Eve to Star in Scripted TV Series ‘Queens’ About Female Hip-Hop Group

March 19

Atlanta, GA

March 20

Charlotte, NC

March 21

Hampton, VA

March 25

Pittsburgh, PA

March 27

Baltimore, MD

March 28

Newark, NJ

April 2

Los Angeles, CA

April 3

Oakland, CA

April 8

Milwaukee, WI

April 9

Detroit, MI

April 10

Toledo, OH

April 16

Dallas, TX

April 17

Houston, TX

April 23

BOBBY V 2021 SCHEDULED TOUR DATES

Miami, FL

April 30

Jacksonville, FL

May 7

Cleveland, OH

May 8

Cincinnati, OH

May 9

St. Louis, MO

May 14

Baton Rouge, LA

May 15

Memphis, TN

May 16

Nashville, TN

May 29

Fresno, CA

May 30

Las Vegas, NV

*Fans are advised to log on to

IG: @BobbyVShow | @VeltreeMusicGroup

Website: LuxeNightClub.com

For show locations or changes in each market, due to Covid-19 guidelines that may vary in different cities.

source: Juanita Stephens – [email protected]