Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Bobby V Returns With New Single ‘REPLY’ (Watch) + New Album Release and National Tour

By Fisher Jack
0

(Atlanta, GA): Multi-platinum R&B singer and Grammy Award nominee, Bobby V (formerly Valentino), who charted three No. 1 albums on Billboard’s U.S. Top R&B Chart and has been turning out hits for over a decade with songs like “Slow Down,” “Tell Me,” and “Anonymous,” has announced the release of his new single, REPLY, and the launch of his independent label, Veltree Music Group (VMG), based in Atlanta.

The new single, written by Bobby V and Christopher Newland, and produced by Bobby V and Lavish Musiq, is available now on all streaming platforms.

Bobby V, whose long career includes works with Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Future, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, K. Michelle, Timbaland and more, is currently mapping out plans in preparation for his national tour and the release of his highly anticipated album, THE APPETIZER, scheduled for release in the spring of 2021.

MORE ON EURWEB: Eve to Star in Scripted TV Series ‘Queens’ About Female Hip-Hop Group

Bobby V1 - ApprovedPR1
Bobby V

March 19

Atlanta, GA
March 20

Charlotte, NC
March 21

Hampton, VA
March 25

Pittsburgh, PA
March 27

Baltimore, MD
March 28

Newark, NJ
April 2

Los Angeles, CA
April 3

Oakland, CA
April 8

Milwaukee, WI
April 9

Detroit, MI
April 10

Toledo, OH
April 16

Dallas, TX
April 17

Houston, TX
April 23

Bobby V Reply Cover Artwork(1)BOBBY V 2021 SCHEDULED TOUR DATES

Miami, FL
April 30

Jacksonville, FL
May 7

Cleveland, OH
May 8

Cincinnati, OH
May 9

St. Louis, MO
May 14

Baton Rouge, LA
May 15

Memphis, TN
May 16

Nashville, TN
May 29

Fresno, CA
May 30

Las Vegas, NV

*Fans are advised to log on to

IG: @BobbyVShow | @VeltreeMusicGroup 

Website: LuxeNightClub.com

For show locations or changes in each market, due to Covid-19 guidelines that may vary in different cities.
source: Juanita Stephens – [email protected]

Previous articleJanet Jackson Surprises UCLA Gymnast With FaceTime Call After Viral Floor Routine (Watch)
Next articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate to Repair Roof at Texas Women’s Shelter
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

LaKeith Stansfield’s ‘Judas’ Character Caused Him to Seek Therapy

Fisher Jack - 0
*While speaking with Level, Lakeith Stanfield reveals he had panic attacks and needed therapy after filming his new movie ‘Judas and The Black Messiah.’...
Read more
Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO