Bobby V Returns With New Single ‘REPLY’ (Watch) + New Album Release and National Tour

(Atlanta, GA): Multi-platinum R&B singer and Grammy Award nominee, Bobby V (formerly Valentino), who charted three No. 1 albums on Billboard’s U.S. Top R&B Chart and has been turning out hits for over a decade with songs like “Slow Down,” “Tell Me,” and “Anonymous,” has announced the release of his new single, REPLY, and the launch of his independent label, Veltree Music Group (VMG), based in Atlanta.
The new single, written by Bobby V and Christopher Newland, and produced by Bobby V and Lavish Musiq, is available now on all streaming platforms.
Bobby V, whose long career includes works with Ludacris, Gucci Mane, Future, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, K. Michelle, Timbaland and more, is currently mapping out plans in preparation for his national tour and the release of his highly anticipated album, THE APPETIZER, scheduled for release in the spring of 2021.
March 19
Atlanta, GA
March 20
Charlotte, NC
March 21
Hampton, VA
March 25
Pittsburgh, PA
March 27
Baltimore, MD
March 28
Newark, NJ
April 2
Los Angeles, CA
April 3
Oakland, CA
April 8
Milwaukee, WI
April 9
Detroit, MI
April 10
Toledo, OH
April 16
Dallas, TX
April 17
Houston, TX
April 23
BOBBY V 2021 SCHEDULED TOUR DATES
Miami, FL
April 30
Jacksonville, FL
May 7
Cleveland, OH
May 8
Cincinnati, OH
May 9
St. Louis, MO
May 14
Baton Rouge, LA
May 15
Memphis, TN
May 16
Nashville, TN
May 29
Fresno, CA
May 30
Las Vegas, NV
*Fans are advised to log on to
IG: @BobbyVShow | @VeltreeMusicGroup
Website: LuxeNightClub.com
For show locations or changes in each market, due to Covid-19 guidelines that may vary in different cities.
