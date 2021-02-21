Sunday, February 21, 2021
LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

By Fisher Jack
LaKeith Stanfield - Charlamagne Tha God
LaKeith Stanfield – Charlamagne Tha God

*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O’Neal in “Judas & Black Messiah.”

In the film, Stanfield plays Bill O’Neal who is facing five years in jail for pretending to be a federal officer and trying to steal a car. In exchange, he agrees to infiltrate the Black Panthers to give federal agents information on the group.

Daniel Kaluuya, who also stars in the lead role of Fred Hampton, stopped by The Breakfast Club to speak on the project. While there, Charlamagne asked him if he looks at LaKeith Stanfield differently, stating that he played the role “too well.”

While Daniel Kaluuya jumped to LaKeith Stanfield’s defense, Lakeith stood up for himself as well. He called out Charlamagne on Instagram and wrote:

“H*e… This is what h*es do. Get sonned by the reality. Get off me bro u a lame. Daniel ain’t an idiot. Leave me be dog and find somebody else”.

Hmm, that’s a very interesting, but strange, convoluted and cryptic, answer/comment, Stanfield gave.

