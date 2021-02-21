Sunday, February 21, 2021
Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

By Fisher Jack
Beyonce - backside vinyl look - _39_shares_more_snaps_from_her_new_w-m-4_1613923739782 - Instagram*Hey y’all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We’ve got Beyonce doing what she does best: Bringing the fire! On Saturday, via the ‘Gram, she dropped snaps and vids from her Icy Park line that showed up in stores (on Saturday / 02-20-21).

Well, on Sunday, it didn’t stop. Bey st more thirst traps for her followers with some additional looks from the winter-themed Ivy Park capsule for Adidas on Sunday, flashing a look at her killer backside in the process.

Posting a lineup of latex bodysuits and some brown monochromatic garments, Queen B held court while striking some poses.

OTHER NEWS AT EURWEB: EUR Exclusive: What Andra Day is Willing to Lay Her Life on the Line for (Watch)

Beyonce - brown out - Instagram - 39579304-9283941-image-m-13_1613924746400Upon the release of the images featuring her daughter, Twitter was ablaze as they marveled that she was stealing the show over her famous mom, noted the Daily Mail:

“Not blue eating that beyoncé girl up,’ wrote one Twitter user, while another said ‘there’s a singer, a dancer, a model, an artist, a legend at this pic and it’s blue ivy carter.”

Someone else posted that if the collection was to sell out immediately, all credit would be given to Blue and not to Beyonce.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé founded Ivy Park clothing line in 2016, which she manages and operates through her management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

She owns the brand outright, making her one of the only women of color to have full ownership of an athleisure brand.

“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed,” is what the 39-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur told Elle in a 2019 interview.

See MORE pics and videos like this from Beyonce at her Instagram page.

Fisher Jack

