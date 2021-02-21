Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

*Hey y’all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We’ve got Beyonce doing what she does best: Bringing the fire! On Saturday, via the ‘Gram, she dropped snaps and vids from her Icy Park line that showed up in stores (on Saturday / 02-20-21).

Well, on Sunday, it didn’t stop. Bey st more thirst traps for her followers with some additional looks from the winter-themed Ivy Park capsule for Adidas on Sunday, flashing a look at her killer backside in the process.

Posting a lineup of latex bodysuits and some brown monochromatic garments, Queen B held court while striking some poses.

Upon the release of the images featuring her daughter, Twitter was ablaze as they marveled that she was stealing the show over her famous mom, noted the Daily Mail:

“Not blue eating that beyoncé girl up,’ wrote one Twitter user, while another said ‘there’s a singer, a dancer, a model, an artist, a legend at this pic and it’s blue ivy carter.”

Someone else posted that if the collection was to sell out immediately, all credit would be given to Blue and not to Beyonce.

Beyoncé founded Ivy Park clothing line in 2016, which she manages and operates through her management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

She owns the brand outright, making her one of the only women of color to have full ownership of an athleisure brand.

“My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith—telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed,” is what the 39-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur told Elle in a 2019 interview.

