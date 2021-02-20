Saturday, February 20, 2021
Home Entertainment Sports
Sports

With 4th Grand Slam At Australian Open Naomi Osaka is the FUTURE of Women’s Tennis / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Folks, the future is clear as far as who’s going to rule women’s tennis in the near future and beyond. Bottom line: Naomi Osaka is the future. The Japanese/Jamaican/American star proved that with her fourth grand slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday (02-20-21)

Simply put, Osaka maintained her perfect record in slam finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory over first-time finalist Jennifer Brady, adding a second title in Melbourne to the two US Open trophies she owns.

Osaka, just 23, is only the third player in the Open era to win her first four slam finals after Monica Seles and Roger Federer. And what was her typical low-key reaction to that bit of news:

“My reaction is that that’s very amazing company,” she said with her signature smile/grin.  “I hope that I can have one grain of how their career has unfolded. You can only wish and you can only just keep going down your own path. But it’s definitely something crazy to hear.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper/Activist Talib Kewli and Wife DJ Eque Headed for Divorce After She Files

But for a technicality (the temporary switch to a two-year system), Osaka remains behind Ashleigh Barty in the rankings, but there is no doubt she is the best player in the world on hard courts.

Speaking on Eurosport, former world number one Mats Wilander said he expects Osaka to reach double figures in slam titles, saying: “I think she has 10 in her, minimum, I really do.”


It wasn’t that long ago that Osaka struggled to deal with her new-found status after winning back-to-back slam titles in New York and Melbourne in 2018 and 2019 but that was then. These days she has become comfortable with her position and the expectations placed upon her.

She said: “The first time that I won both these trophies, in a way I was just a kid. I didn’t really know what I was doing.

“I was winning my matches but I wasn’t really appreciating the moment, the tournament, how hard it is to even get to the position that I’m in right now.

“So I would say the ups and downs in my career definitely opened my eyes a lot. I don’t look at expectations as a burden anymore.”

Not that she will be getting ahead of herself when it comes to major titles.

“I’m taking it in sections,” she said. “For right now, I’m trying to go for five. After five I would think about maybe dividing the 10, so maybe seven or eight.

Naomi Osaka - Australian Open win (Getty)
Naomi Osaka – Australian Open win (Getty)

You can read/learn more about Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open  victory at Yahoo!sports.

Previous articleRapper/Activist Talib Kewli and Wife DJ Eque Headed for Divorce After She Files
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO