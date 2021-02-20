Saturday, February 20, 2021
When the Animal Takes Over: Video Shows Cops REPEATEDLY Pummeling Man in Face! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Yes, we know being a cop is a hard, hard, job. But that doesn’t mean you have to become an animal to do do it. However, after watching video of of several NYC Transit Officers, it’s obvious the animal in them has taken over.

We’re talking about a situation where a man who allegedly attacked and injured several New York Transit officers was wrestled to the ground and pummeled … like an ANIMAL … and we know this because the takedown was captured on video.

On Tuesday in a subway station, cops say Alex Lowery was smoking a cigarette which is a violation of MTA rules. They approached him and escorted him out of the station, but as they walked up a flight of stairs to the exit, Lowery allegedly spat in an officer’s face. Uh oh.

Alex Lowery cops (attorney Crump)
Alex Lowery being beaten by NYC Transit cops – Photo: Ben Crump

Here’s more via TMZ:

Lowery began to struggle with the cops, and allegedly punched one of them in the face and head-butted another officer. Cops say Lowery and one of the officers tumbled down the stairs and Lowery again punched a cop in the face.

The Transit cops subdued Lowery, and when he was on the ground an officer threw 11 punches at his head.

Several officers were injured. One had lacerations to his head and injured his knee. Another officer injured his elbow in the struggle.

We’re hearing from Civil rights attorney Ben Crump regarding the incident:

“What we’re seeing all over America is EXCESSIVE abuse of power by police! Regardless of what happened, NOWHERE in police procedures does it say to punch a suspect in the face multiple times! Police need to be held accountable for their actions, not just when someone is killed!”

Lowery, by the way, was charged with 2 counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Fisher Jack

